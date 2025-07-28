A Patient Recalled The Conversation She Had With Her Eye Doctor About Possibly Getting LASIK Surgery

To get LASIK surgery or not to get LASIK…

That is the question…

And a woman named Andrea took to TikTok to share the conversation she had with her eye doctor about possibly getting the eye surgery.

Andrea said that the eye doctor asked her what her biggest fear was.

Her answer: “Going blind.”

The doctor replied, “You’re already blind.”

Andrea said that she can get LASIK surgery because her vision is -10.

She continued, “They did tell me since I’ve been wearing contacts for such a long time, I am starting to get scarring in my eyes.”

I wonder if she’s gonna go through with it…

Take a look at the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer is all about it.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

It sounds like she’s still on the fence about getting this surgery…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.