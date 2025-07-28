July 28, 2025 at 2:47 am

A Patient Recalled The Conversation She Had With Her Eye Doctor About Possibly Getting LASIK Surgery

by Matthew Gilligan

woman sitting in a car

TikTok/@x.oandrea

To get LASIK surgery or not to get LASIK…

That is the question…

And a woman named Andrea took to TikTok to share the conversation she had with her eye doctor about possibly getting the eye surgery.

woman talking about eye surgery

TikTok/@x.oandrea

Andrea said that the eye doctor asked her what her biggest fear was.

Her answer: “Going blind.”

The doctor replied, “You’re already blind.”

Andrea said that she can get LASIK surgery because her vision is -10.

woman talking about LASIK surgery

TikTok/@x.oandrea

She continued, “They did tell me since I’ve been wearing contacts for such a long time, I am starting to get scarring in my eyes.”

I wonder if she’s gonna go through with it…

woman sitting in a car

TikTok/@x.oandrea

Take a look at the video.

@x.oandrea

Cries in -10 prescription 😭 #lasikeyesurgery #fyp

♬ original sound – x.oandrea

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer is all about it.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 5.24.47 PM A Patient Recalled The Conversation She Had With Her Eye Doctor About Possibly Getting LASIK Surgery

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 5.25.00 PM A Patient Recalled The Conversation She Had With Her Eye Doctor About Possibly Getting LASIK Surgery

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 21 at 5.25.23 PM A Patient Recalled The Conversation She Had With Her Eye Doctor About Possibly Getting LASIK Surgery

It sounds like she’s still on the fence about getting this surgery…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter