A Regular Customer’s Favorite Pizza Combo Caught A Stranger’s Attention, So The Restaurant Honored It As A Featured Menu Item

There’s something comforting about having a favorite meal made just the way you like it.

When one regular’s pizza order began catching on with other customers, the owners decided to reward her loyalty and influence with a specially named pizza in her honor!

A local pizza place decided to name the pizza I normally order after me. There is a local pizza place a block or two from my house. I get pizza from there once or twice a month, not that often, and I always order the same toppings: mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and feta.

Soon, her order started catching on.

Someone heard me ordering it and asked for the same thing. So the pizza place added it to their special board, called “The Mirarom”. I feel weirdly honored.

It was a sweet and unexpected moment of connection.

She smiled knowing her favorite pizza had become someone else’s too.

It felt good to be recognized in such a simple, unexpected way.

