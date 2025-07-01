July 1, 2025 at 8:48 am

A Shopper Claims She Found The Carrie Bradshaw Wedding Dress At A Goodwill Store For Only $19

by Matthew Gilligan

photos of a wedding dress

TikTok/@aileenscloset90

Could it be true?!?!

A woman named Ashley posted a video on TikTok and claimed that she found a unique wedding dress…

In fact, she said it was the same kind worn by Sarah Jessica Parker on the hit TV show S** and the City.

photo of a wedding dress

TikTok/@aileenscloset90

Ashley showed viewers a photo of the $19 score she found at a thrift store and said, “Vera Freaking Wang. I can’t believe I found this dress at Goodwill for 18.99. It is Vera Wang. It is the Carrie Bradshaw dress. I am shook.”

a white wedding dress

TikTok/@aileenscloset90

Ashley’s video then showed viewers a photo of actress Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a dress that does look just like the one she found…

Hmmmm…

photo of sarah jessica parker

TikTok/@aileenscloset90

Check out the video.

@aileenscloset90

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this dress. But I fear I may have bit off more than I can chew. It’s so big, so heavy. And I have no clue how to best sell it. Any help? #thrift #resellercommunity #resell #thrifthaul

♬ original sound – Ashley Cano

Ashley posted a follow-up video about the dress and answered some questions from viewers.

Check out what she had to say!

@aileenscloset90

Replying to @Sara Dodd you guys this has been a wild ride. Local to Chicago brides give me just a minute to catch up. Since this went viral I have had an insane amount of inquires. I’m working on finding the best way to handle everyone’s inquiries and still have safety around meeting up for try ons

♬ original sound – Ashley Cano

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person was impressed.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 6.14.00 PM A Shopper Claims She Found The Carrie Bradshaw Wedding Dress At A Goodwill Store For Only $19

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 6.14.18 PM A Shopper Claims She Found The Carrie Bradshaw Wedding Dress At A Goodwill Store For Only $19

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 08 at 6.14.38 PM A Shopper Claims She Found The Carrie Bradshaw Wedding Dress At A Goodwill Store For Only $19

You never really know what you’ll find at a thrift store!

This is a pretty unique find, though.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter