A Shopper Claims She Found The Carrie Bradshaw Wedding Dress At A Goodwill Store For Only $19

Could it be true?!?!

A woman named Ashley posted a video on TikTok and claimed that she found a unique wedding dress…

In fact, she said it was the same kind worn by Sarah Jessica Parker on the hit TV show S** and the City.

Ashley showed viewers a photo of the $19 score she found at a thrift store and said, “Vera Freaking Wang. I can’t believe I found this dress at Goodwill for 18.99. It is Vera Wang. It is the Carrie Bradshaw dress. I am shook.”

Ashley’s video then showed viewers a photo of actress Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a dress that does look just like the one she found…

Hmmmm…

Check out the video.

Ashley posted a follow-up video about the dress and answered some questions from viewers.

Check out what she had to say!

@aileenscloset90 Replying to @Sara Dodd you guys this has been a wild ride. Local to Chicago brides give me just a minute to catch up. Since this went viral I have had an insane amount of inquires. I’m working on finding the best way to handle everyone’s inquiries and still have safety around meeting up for try ons ♬ original sound – Ashley Cano

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person was impressed.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

You never really know what you’ll find at a thrift store!

This is a pretty unique find, though.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!