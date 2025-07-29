A TikTokker Asked For The Same Haircut As Keaton Oaks But It Didn’t Go As Planned

I remember when I was in high school, a girl went to a hairstylist and she asked for a very specific haircut that was made popular at the time by a famous actress on a hit TV show.

When she showed up at school with her new hairdo…well, let’s just say it didn’t go well.

Something similar happened to a woman named Ashlyn and she took to TikTok to tell viewers all about it.

Ashlyn said she was went to her hairstylist and asked for a “Keaton Oaks” haircut.

Keaton Oaks, FYI, is a popular social media influencer.

She told viewers, “If you are considering the Keaton Oaks haircut this summer, let this be a warning to you. The problem wasn’t the haircut. It was me. Not every head type is made for the Keaton Oaks haircut.”

The TikTokker added, “If you look at Keaton Oaks, her hair just grazes her shoulder. I had my hair cut to where it just grazed my shoulder.”

Ashlyn then said, “It made my hair come to a bow by my chin. I looked like a little lad that loved berries and cream.”

She continued, “When considering the Keaton Oaks haircut, it is good to consider the neck length and the trap height.”

That’s a real bummer…

