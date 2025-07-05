Woman Said A Guy Used ChatGPT To Text With Her Before They Went On Their First Date

Is nothing sacred anymore?!?!

A woman named Yvette posted a series of videos on TikTok and talked to viewers about the frustrating experience she had when she chatted with a guy online and then decided to meet up with him for a date.

The text overlay on Yvette’s video reads,“I’m pretty sure the guy I was texting was using Chat-GPT.”

The TikTokker said, “I’m only saying that because of the format of text. Like, the format that he would text was like, a little different. It was always these dashes in between sentences. It was a little weird.”

Yvette said she initially was excited about the person she was talking to…but then they met up in person for a date.

Yvette said, “This man is mute. Mute. He had a thick accent but…it wasn’t even close to how he text. So I’m like okay, maybe he’s just nervous, I don’t know.”

She continued, “We leave the date or whatever, he starts messaging me again. And, this time the format was different. I feel like now that he was comfortable with me, he may have felt like, ‘Okay, now I’m comfortable. She’s seen how I talk or whatever.’ He started actually texting the way he talks.”

Yvette noticed something seemed off and said, “I’m like, ‘Hey, you’re texting a little different now. Was that you texting me before our date?’ He was like, ‘Yeah…like why wouldn’t…who else would it have been?’”

She continued, “Chat. That’s who. So I’m just like, it’s very different. I’m like, go back up. Look how, look at the format, look at the paragraphs. Now you’re like texting saying, ‘am’ instead of ‘I am.’ Like am home. I am home is that what you’re trying to say?”

Yvette added, “It’s just like no, babe. This is not gonna work for me. I’m like, maybe I should ask Chat?”

Yvette posted a follow-up video and showed viewers screenshots of her conversation with the man.

The TikTokker posted another video and showed viewers that she asked the man if he used ChatGPT to talk to her…and he admitted that he did.

Great, now AI is taking over the dating world, too…

You knew it was going to happen.

