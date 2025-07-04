A TikTokker Said She Wasn’t Happy With Her Walking Shoes And She Asked Viewers For Recommendations

What’s your favorite walking shoe?

I’ve tried a lot of different ones out over the years, and I think I finally found the ones I’m gonna stick with indefinitely.

New Balance Fresh Foam 880s!

They’re amazing!

I’m currently on my second pair and I don’t think I’ll be changing any time soon…

But enough about me, we’re here to day to talk about a TikTokker named Rachel who took to the social media platform to ask viewers about the walking shoes they prefer.

Rachel showed viewers the bottom of her On Cloud shoes and said, “Things get stuck in the soles and I hate them.”

She added, “I need a new pair.”

Rachel then asked viewers what brands they recommend for long-distance walking.

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

People have strong opinions about the kinds of shoes they prefer!

It seems like there are lots of options.

