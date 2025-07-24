July 24, 2025 at 8:48 am

A TikTokker Thought About Canceling A Hinge Date After She Found Out The Guy Might Have Lied About His Age

by Matthew Gilligan

This woman has found herself in the middle of a real pickle…

Her name is Lexee and she took to TikTok to express her concern after she found out someone she is supposed to go on a date with lied on their Hinge profile.

Lexee told viewers, “You guys I’m so irritated. There’s this guy, we’re chatting on Hinge, little bit of back and forth. He has listed in there, of course, his name, where he went to college, where he’s from, and his age.”

She continued, “So, because I’m a female, which therefore makes me a detective, I Google search him. Mind you, we have plans for a date this coming weekend. So I’m just doing my due diligence, okay? And it’s on some website, I don’t even remember the name of it.”

Lexee said, “But it shows like his full name, date of birth, phone number, which we exchanged, so I know that’s his phone number. So, here’s the thing. His profile says he’s 38. Google says he’s 40. I don’t care if he’s 40. What I care about is that he’s lying about his age, apparently. And for what, and for what, and for what?”

Lexee continued, “And for why? Like can someone explain this to me? Because now I’m just like, I’m ready to cancel the date, right? That’s what I should do, right? Because if you’re lying about that, you’re probably also lying about being a serial killer, no? If you’re lying about something like that, you’re lying about a lot of things, right?” she says.

She added, “Or am I just being extremely wounded, broken and I’m overreacting? Help. He was so cute, too, he looks so wholesome. I thought to myself, he couldn’t do this. Why do I keep thinking that? Yes, they all do. They all do this shady ****.”

Lexee asked viewers, “Is this an overreaction, or is this weird? What’s going on here?”

Take a look at the video.

what are our thoughts on this? #dating

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker has been there.

And this viewer chimed in.

Are there any honest people left on dating apps?

It’s hard to believe there are.

