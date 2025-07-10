A Toyota Owner Said She Received Three Recall Notices After She Bought Her Car

Are there any cars that aren’t being recalled right now?

I’m exaggerating, of course, but it sure does seem like a lot of companies are recalling vehicles on a regular basis lately.

And this TikTokker knows all about it!

Her name is Vicky and she posted a video and talked about the big headaches she’s getting after she bought a Toyota.

Vicky said, “Quick question: is Toyota doing okay? Because I received three recalls in the mail just now.”

She continued, “First one was for potential loss of steering. The second one is temporary hard brake pedal. Lastly, the fuel tank filler clamp and vapor leak detection.”

Vicky then said, “Am I even gonna make it to the repair? Crazy trio. That’s all I have to say.”

She wrote in the text overlay, “Toyota, am I about to die??”

Here’s the video.

Jeez, talk about bad timing…

It can seem never ending.

