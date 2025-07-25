A Walmart Shopper Found A Blackstone Grill On Sale For A Very Low Price

Why don’t I ever stumble on to deals like this…?

Well, all I can do is keep my fingers crossed, I guess…

A man named Brian took to TikTok to show viewers the sweet deal he found while shopping at a Walmart store.

Brian showed viewers that the Blackstone 4-Burner 36-inch Griddle Cooking Station with Hard Cover originally cost $297.

The TikTokker scanned the barcode with his Walmart app…and it came up with a price tag of $106.

He said, “Since nobody cooks anymore, Walmart is marking down this grill by 70% off.”

What a steal!

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

It’s always nice to find a hidden gem for sale when you’re shopping!

Everyone loves a deal.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.