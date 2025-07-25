July 25, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Walmart Shopper Found A Blackstone Grill On Sale For A Very Low Price

by Matthew Gilligan

grill for sale at walmart

TikTok/@brian.deals

Why don’t I ever stumble on to deals like this…?

Well, all I can do is keep my fingers crossed, I guess…

A man named Brian took to TikTok to show viewers the sweet deal he found while shopping at a Walmart store.

grill in a walmart store

TikTok/@brian.deals

Brian showed viewers that the Blackstone 4-Burner 36-inch Griddle Cooking Station with Hard Cover originally cost $297.

grill for sale at walmart

TikTok/@brian.deals

The TikTokker scanned the barcode with his Walmart app…and it came up with a price tag of $106.

He said, “Since nobody cooks anymore, Walmart is marking down this grill by 70% off.”

What a steal!

grill on sale at walmart

TikTok/@brian.deals

Here’s the video.

@brian.deals

Walmart hidden clearance on grill #walmartfinds #walmartclearance #walmarthaul

♬ Chill Day – LAKEY INSPIRED

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 28 at 1.26.31 PM A Walmart Shopper Found A Blackstone Grill On Sale For A Very Low Price

Another TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 28 at 1.26.40 PM A Walmart Shopper Found A Blackstone Grill On Sale For A Very Low Price

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 28 at 1.27.07 PM A Walmart Shopper Found A Blackstone Grill On Sale For A Very Low Price

It’s always nice to find a hidden gem for sale when you’re shopping!

Everyone loves a deal.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter