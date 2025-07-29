A Waymo Customer Said That Her Trip With The Self-Driving Car Company Didn’t Go Well

Have you given Waymo, the self-driving taxi service, a shot yet?

I have not, and, by the looks of this video, I don’t know when I will be…

It comes to us from a woman named Becky who talked to TikTok viewers about how her Waymo trip went sideways in a big way.

Becky’s video showed her walking along a highway in Austin, Texas after her Waymo ride stopped moving and stranded her and her two friends.

The TikTokker said that the car started driving in the wrong direction. The women asking to be let out of the car and the Waymo vehicle stopped on the side of the highway.

They spoke with a customer service worker and were told that no one could get the car to move remotely.

Becky and her friends were eventually let out of the car and they walked away.

Becky asked one of her friends, “Ava, what are you rating the Waymo right now?”

She responded, “A one-star because it wouldn’t let me do zero.”

Take a look at the video.

@beckypearlatx Zero stars for waymo. When we pulled up next to Deep Eddy Cabaret and the waymo didn’t let us out and instead kept going the wrong direction towards downtown we said “please let us out here” it wouldn’t let us out so it headed east, turned around back towards deep eddy cabaret and then STOPPED in a horrible spot to stop. We kept asking for it to move and customer service refused. #waymo #tiktok ♬ original sound – Becky Levin Navarro

These self-driving cars REALLY don’t sound like a good idea…

