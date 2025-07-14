An Employee Tried To Give A Traveler A Romantic Surprise, But Ended Up Flooding Her Hotel Room In The Process

You try to do something nice for someone and it blows up right in your face!

Doh!

A woman named Anastasia told TikTok viewers about how a nice gesture from a hotel worker in Mexico ended up being a big headache for her and her partner.

Anastasia told viewers that the person who checked her and her partner into the hotel told them that they had a surprise waiting for them in their room.

But the surprise turned out to be a big headache.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: you come back to a flooded hotel room after a “surprise” by employee gone wrong.”

The bathtub in Anastasia’s hotel room was full, there were rose petals scattered around the floor…and the room was flooded.

It turns out that the hotel employee who decided to set up the surprise for Anastasia and her partner forgot to turn off the faucet in the bathtub…and the whole room got flooded.

Doh!

Check out the video.

Anastasia posted a follow-up video and showed viewers the extent of the mini-flood she and her partner had to deal with in their room…

And it even extended to the balcony.

Well, it’s the thought that counts, right?

