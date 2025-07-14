A Young Mom Wants A Safer Car And Asks Her Parents For Help Getting One, But Her Husband Doesn’t Like Involving Them

Buying a new car can be a stressful experience, especially when finances are tight. It can be helpful to have a backup plan.

AITA for taking my mom’s side over my husband’s? I (22F) and my husband (27M) got into a fight the other day about finances and my mom. My mom (44F) offered to help cosign on a car loan for me since I have bad credit and she doesn’t.

My husband had asked her what her credit score and financial status was. She had just told him that it was good and that she was stable. No more, no less.

While I was at work the following day, he had called me on my lunch break and was voicing his concerns over having my mom co-sign on a loan. Saying that he doesn’t think it’s a good idea, that it would fall on us financially if it doesn’t work out. That he wasn’t comfortable with me going through with it because she wasn’t being open about her credit score or her financial status.

To which I argued back that, that didn’t make sense to me due to the fact that she wasn’t helping me pay my car loan anyways and HE knew that. She also paid off my old car loan to help me get a new car. That the monthly payment was the same amount as my current one but with a lower APR. She was just co-signing so I would get a lower APR than what I already had and that she just genuinely wanted me to be in a safer car due to our son(2M).

I also argued that nobody is entitled to anybody’s credit score or financial status as well and that it honestly was none of his business. To which he took as me saying that since it wasn’t his business, I didn’t want him to be involved in the process of buying a new car, which was not the case. Essentially, we argued this for about 3 hours over the phone after I got off work (I had a work function after hours with a group of coworkers).

He said some really hurtful things about my mom that I won’t say cause he definitely will find this post based on the words he used, but it was bad enough to make me upset and cry for hours. I feel like I may have left things out but please ask for more details if needed. Thank you.

