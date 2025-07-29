Adopted Woman’s Biological Siblings Reached Out To Her, But She Felt Overwhelmed And Wasn’t Ready To Reconnect With Them

Meeting your biological siblings after living with an adoptive family can bring big emotions.

If you were in this situation, would you be ready to share details about yourself and your life right away, or would you hold back, needing time to process your emotions?

This woman was adopted from Russia at a young age.

Recently, her biological siblings reached out and wanted to form a relationship with her, but her siblings are mad at her because she’s not ready to open up to them right away.

Who is in the wrong here?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA Dont want to meet bio siblings I was born in Russia and was recently contacted by my biological siblings (a lot of them). They were all adopted together and grew up in one family. I was the only one separate. Since learning this, even though I knew I was adopted, my whole view on life and family shifted significantly.

This woman was overwhelmed by all the information her siblings told her.

At first, during the shock of it all, they overwhelmed me with info about people in Russia and all of the siblings. Because of this shock, I asked a lot of questions. They gave me answers at first (after telling me a bunch without me asking), which was helping me try to process all the new stuff.

She felt bothered when they started reaching out to her adoptive family.

However, after a while, they started to cross some boundaries. They tried to reach out to my adoptive family behind my back to know more about me. When this happened, I asked why they were doing this. They said I took too long for them to want to form a relationship. They said I can’t ask them stuff or be in contact unless I want a true relationship.

She is still processing everything, but her siblings think she refuses to accept them.

AITA for not being able to form a relationship with them fast enough? They keep saying I am blaming and guilting them, but, truth is, I am just trying to process. There are many of them and only one of me.

Her siblings really need to give her time to wrap her head about all of this new information about her family.

Healing takes time, especially when you’re outnumbered and still processing your emotions.

