Their Dad Had A Stroke, So They Tried To Let Him Win A Game Of Chess, But He Got Upset And Felt Disrespected

AITA for losing to my dad on purpose in a chess match? “My dad was a professional chess player. He taught me how to play when I was young, but I was never so invested and not anywhere close to his level.

So, he had a stroke a couple of months ago and was left with some cognitive issues though the doctors believe it’s mostly reversible and temporary, and we can tell he’s getting sharper by the day. Last night he asked me to play chess with him, and I obliged. The first match I won pretty easy, and in all my life I had only won like two or three matches against him before. I could see how he was irritated and frustrated for his blunders.

So, in my second match, I tried to lose on purpose to build his spirits up a bit. But of course he could soon tell what I was doing. I first tried to say I didn’t pay attention, it was an honest mistake etc, but I soon fessed up. To my surprise, he told me I’d disrespected him by acting like this and that he doesn’t need any favors and didn’t want to finish the game. I don’t see it like this. My mom says I should apologize, I don’t know how I could have been the jerk here.”

