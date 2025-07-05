July 5, 2025 at 2:48 pm

An Electric Vehicle Ended Up On Top Of Another Car In A Parking Lot

by Matthew Gilligan

Wow…this is really something…

A woman named Anna posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the shocking sight she encountered in a parking lot.

The video shows a Volvo electric vehicle…wait for it…on top of a Volkswagen Beetle.

Someone off-camera in the video asks, “How? I don’t see how she do this…”

Good question…

Take a look at the video.

Keep buying #electric #car

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another person chimed in.

And this viewer was sad about what happened.

How the hell did this happen?!?!

You really have to wonder.

