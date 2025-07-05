An Electric Vehicle Ended Up On Top Of Another Car In A Parking Lot

Wow…this is really something…

A woman named Anna posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the shocking sight she encountered in a parking lot.

The video shows a Volvo electric vehicle…wait for it…on top of a Volkswagen Beetle.

Someone off-camera in the video asks, “How? I don’t see how she do this…”

Good question…

Take a look at the video.

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another person chimed in.

And this viewer was sad about what happened.

How the hell did this happen?!?!

You really have to wonder.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!