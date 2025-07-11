Annoying Coworker Misspells Her Name And Refuses To Fix It, So She Shows Her Coworker What It Feels Like When It’s Done To Them

People who have easy to spell and pronounce names where there is only one way to logically spell and pronounce that name are really, really lucky.

The rest of us have to deal with annoying people who don’t bother to check how your name is spelled or pronounced and often get it wrong.

Sometimes, there are even people who admit they don’t even care that they misspelled your name.

In today’s story, one nurse’s coworker misspells her name and doesn’t even care to learn how to spell it correctly.

She messed with the wrong nurse!

Let’s see how this nurse gets revenge.

Don’t have time to spell my name right? I won’t spell yours right either I’m a nurse at a small long term care hospital. I have a not common name that is spelled with extra letters (thanks French). It’s misspelled frequently. Not a problem, but I will correct people until they learn to spell it right. I even have a “trick” to show how to really remember how to spell it.

Now we learn about her coworker.

We had an arrogant CNA working with us for a while. She fancied herself as good as a nurse. She wore a white coat (very few nurses wear them anymore), demanded that nurses give medications to patients without any background, berated other coworkers, talked down to families and patients and was entirely insufferable. Her name is very common with multiple possible spellings, but hers is very simple.

Thankfully, they didn’t work together a lot.

I didn’t work with her that often since she worked nights (all the better to avoid the higher ups who wouldn’t put up with her nonsense). I finally was working with her as a nurse one night. In each room is a board that we write our names on so the patients know who is taking care of them. Usually the CNA is the first in the room and will put the names on the board.

There was a problem.

I noticed that she spelled my name wrong, so I fixed it when I saw it. I then saw her a bit later and said “hey, I saw you spelled my name wrong. I fixed it, but In the future here’s how it’s spelled.” She replied in a nasty tone “I don’t have time for that!”

Time to get revenge!

I went into every room she was assigned (at least twice as many as the nurses get) and changed the spelling of her name to the longest, most wrong spelling possible. She never spelled my name wrong again.

What a great and well deserved way to get revenge!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person loves how petty the revenge was.

Another person has done the same thing.

There are bigger problems than a misspelled name.

Sometimes people have a lot of trouble learning to pronounce a name correctly.

There’s nothing like giving someone a taste of their own medicine.

Gets your point right across!

