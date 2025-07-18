A Spectator Won’t Stop Talking During A College Graduation Ceremony, So Another Family Intentionally Ruins Their Video Of Their Family Member Graduating

College graduation is a pretty big deal, and it deserves to be celebrated.

What would you do if you were at your child’s college graduation ceremony, but the people sitting behind you were talking so loudly you couldn’t hear anything the speakers on stage were saying? Would you try to ignore them, confront them, or use their words against them?

In today’s story, one family gets revenge on another family at a college graduation, and there’s no way for them to retaliate.

Let’s see what happens.

Revenge served cheering for their brother I was at a college graduation yesterday with two sons to watch our daughter graduate. There were two young women behind us in the bleachers, and they were talking non-stop, and not quietly. I turned around and asked them nicely if they could be quieter so we could hear the speakers. This was before the actual announcement of names and degrees. And one of the women behind us said something like they’re just talking now. It’s not even the graduation so we can talk as much as we want to. They did not quiet down, and I believe they stepped it up just to annoy me.

The annoying ladies said something that gave them the perfect idea for revenge.

During their loud conversations we learned the first name of their brother, Rayquan, and with a quick perusal of the program, we located the only graduate named Rayquan, as well as the name of the graduate to be announced before him. My sons were texting, including me, and they plotted their revenge, all silently via texting back and forth, once we learned they were going to record their brother’s walk. One of the women behind us was readying her phone to record the announcement of their brother’s name and his walk across the stage to shake hands with a couple dignitaries.

It’s go time!

When they announced the person before Rayquan, all three of us stood up, waving our arms, and screaming as loudly as we could. We continued during that person’s announcement, and then Rayquan’s. She replayed it on her phone, but all you could hear once we started yelling was our yells. No Rayquan announcement, nor did she capture video of him walking across the stage; we had blocked that out by standing and waving . We learned this from her comments during a couple replays on her phone behind us, and some choice words along with it. My wife was seated in front of the stage, and she recorded our daughter’s walk, so their was no opportunity for them to get even.

To be fair, maybe one of Rayquan’s family members was also seated somewhere closer to the stage.

The ladies were rude, but it’s not Rayquan’s fault. I feel bad that they ruined the video of him graduating.

