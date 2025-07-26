A Mom Brings Her Two Kids To A Music Festival That’s Geared Toward Adults, But When The Crowd Gets Too Rowdy For Them She Yells For Them To Stop… And Nobody Listens

A lot of us have probably been out somewhere that seems like it’s for adults, then experienced the shock of seeing a child there: “What’s that kid doing up at this hour?!”

In this story, that somewhere is a rowdy music festival. And the kids are in the front row.

Let’s put this one on full volume…

AITAH for accidentally making a kid cry at a music festival Me and my friends (all 21+) went to a music festival recently. It didn’t have an age restriction but I believe people under the age of 16 needed to have someone of age with them.

Checks out. So people are gonna use good judgment right?

During the day there were “family friendly” artists so I can see why there would be families there. However, at night it was mostly d&b and artists with r-rated songs performing. Now here’s where the actual story begins.

I’d bet my bottom dollar there’s gonna be kids at this thing…

Me and my friends were in the large crowd before the stage, trying to make our way to the front row because an artist who my friend is a big fan of was going to perform. We made it to the second row because right before the railings were two girls: one looked about 12 and the other no older than 8 (no earplugs or anything to protect them from loud music).

Responsible parenting 101: Don’t do this.

Their mom was there with them. The artist started playing and others besides them started jumping and dancing, enjoying the show. That’s when their mom shot us a few dirty looks. The 12 year old girl kept filming pretty much the entire show. My friend is quite short, so she tapped the girl’s shoulder and politely asked if she could lower her phone because she couldn’t see very well. The kid didn’t reply and kept filming.

Cool, cool. Surely mom will get the hint?

A mosh pit opened, so everyone got squished together in front of the stage against the railing. I guess the shoving happened pretty rapidly because the kid got pushed against the railing hard enough for her to start crying (her phone also happened to fall to the other side of the railing from her hand, but security returned it to her).

Yeesh. I mean, that’s unfortunate, but also when in Rome… there’s gonna be a mosh pit.

The mom then started yelling at us for not being careful and that her kid could’ve gotten more seriously hurt. One of my friends told the mom that this is normal festival behavior (as in shoving and pushing happens) and she shouldn’t bring children here in the first place.

I mean, for sure that seems true. Will this mama see reason?

The mom continued yelling but the music was loud enough for us not to hear what she was saying. Personally I feel like music festivals aren’t a place for children but then again maybe I’m the AH.

Sounds like no. OP got caught in the middle. But IDK if anyone is the AH here, except maybe this mother…

What do the comments think?

When push comes to shove, some concerts are not safe for kids.

