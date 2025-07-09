Biker Tried To Steal From A Hardware Store, But The Store Manager Had The Police Tackle Him

There are some people out there who think they can’t get away with anything and everything.

Fastest Police Response Ever? “I switched jobs from a big box store to a little hardware store in a town of 1,000 people, and it’s been retail heaven! No stupid managers, no stupid employees, the customers are always nice and pleasant, nobody gets angry if there’s a long line or price checks. I am the youngest employee there and was brought in as manager.

I am managing people who have been working there literally longer than I’ve been alive, and have not had a single problem with employees fighting with any changes That New Young Kid (me) makes. I really lucked out with this one! Anyways, a few days ago I finally had something happen worth posting about. There’s a huge event going on elsewhere in my state (I used to actually work at it in previous jobs, so I am fully aware of what crazy stuff and people can happen) and travelers going to that event sometimes wander to this town because they got lost by about 200 miles. This story is about one of those people.

Silly Biker (SB) walks in and shops as normal. I recognize the behavior of him being a potential thief, so I keep an eye on on things. It’s not too long before I start finding opened packages in the aisles, so I start following the guy to catch him in the act. I don’t see anything, so I start doubting myself when he checks out buying some screws.

As he’s finished and about to leave right at the door, some wrenches and other things I found empty packages of accidentally fell out of his jacket. Gotcha! I told him to either pay for it all, or come back to the counter and return the screws and get out of the store and never come back, or I’d call dispatch after showing him all the empty packages I found stuffed around the store.

I had my cell phone up to my ear for dramatic effect. He decided to run for it with all the merchandise!

I waved the cops at him that had just gotten in the store to return some baseball uniforms to an employee here that also coaches little league, and they tackled him right at the exit. SB was absolutely amazed at how fast the response time is in these small towns (he was also intoxicated and didn’t think that they could have been here before).”

