Boyfriend Pushes His Banana Pranks Too Far, So His Girlfriend Finally Snaps And Ruins the Fun

They prank each other all the time, but one woman has a hard limit: bananas.

Unfortunately, her boyfriend thinks her disgust is just part of the joke—and keeps pushing it.

After yet another banana peel stunt, she lost her temper. Now he says she’s overreacting and “ruining the fun.”

AITA for ruining the banana prank? I (30F) don’t like bananas. I think they’re gross. I don’t like the flavor, the texture, the smell. I would honestly love to never have to interact with one. My boyfriend (31M) knows this, he’s known since he met me 6 years ago. He thinks it’s hilarious. We met working in a restaurant where I was a server/bartender and he was a cook. We both love food and the hospitality industry so he thinks it’s ridiculous for me to have such strong feelings of distaste for bananas when we literally work with food in the food industry. Also I have eaten/touched bananas before (didn’t like them), it’s not like it’s a phobia or anything.

Anyway it’s not really an issue as we don’t ever buy bananas or have them in the house, but on the very rare occasion that he does buy bananas (once every 3 years? not even?) he always tries to mess with me with the banana in some way. He’ll chase me around with the banana peel or leave the banana peel on my laptop or on the floor for me to slip on like mario kart. To be clear, I love pranks. LOVE them. I was all about the smoking toilet prank, we prank each other all the time. I just reeeeally hate being pranked with the bananas.

Today he went to eat a banana and I turned around and the peel was sitting on top of my laptop and I just lost it. I insisted he throw it out, I did not want to touch it, or interact with it. He was dying laughing, went and got ANOTHER banana, and ate that banana on the couch right next to my laptop, trying to get me to come over and give him a kiss (mouth full of banana my literal nightmare) or move the peel myself. I got upset and insisted he get rid of the banana and just kept telling him that this particular thing is not funny to me and I don’t like it.

He finally threw out the peel and said I’m being ridiculous and overly dramatic. So AITA/overreacting about the bananas? I just don’t want banana pranks with real bananas.

When someone draws a clear boundary and it’s crossed anyway, it stops being harmless fun and starts feeling a lot more mean-spirited.

A solid prank war only works when both parties are laughing.

