Bridesmaid Lost Weight To Feel More Confident For Her Friend’s Wedding, But Then The Bride Accused Her Of Trying To Steal The Spotlight

Major life events like weddings have a way of highlighting insecurities, even in long-standing friendships.

That’s what happened when one bride accused her bridesmaid of losing weight just to steal the spotlight.

AITA for loosing weight for my friends wedding although I’m already the “skinny friend”? I (F28) recently lost a fair bit of weight, and now my friend (F30) is saying I’m trying to upstage her at her wedding. My best friend “Emily” got engaged at the end of last year and asked me to be a bridesmaid. I was super happy and of course said yes.

In the past 3 years, I have put on some weight—about two dress sizes. It didn’t really bother me until recently, so I decided to use the wedding as an excuse to lose some weight. I just find it easier to do if I have a goal and end date.

This past weekend we were bridesmaid dress shopping, and Emily was acting kind of weird towards me—giving me funny looks and talking over me. The two other bridesmaids (one I’m friends with, the other I don’t know very well) didn’t seem to notice, so I brushed it off, thinking she was just stressed. Me and Emily live really close to each other, so usually after something like this we would hang out for the day at one of our houses.

At the end of the appointment, I asked her whose house she wanted to go to, and she scoffed and told me she was going home. I asked what was wrong, and this is when she went off on me. I don’t remember word for word what she said because I was so confused and shocked.

But these are the bits I remember—she basically said it was clear I was trying to lose weight to upstage her for her wedding, that I was already “the skinny friend,” and now I’m just trying to make it all about me, especially as I never cleared my weight loss with her. She said I clearly knew what I was doing was wrong because I was still wearing oversized clothes to disguise my weight loss. I just haven’t updated my wardrobe and prefer to be comfortable over wearing tight-fitting stuff.

I don’t consider myself skinny, but I am the smallest out of the four of us. I also didn’t think about how changing my appearance would affect her vision for her wedding. I’ve never been a bridesmaid before, so I don’t know if that was something I should have considered? So I don’t think I’m the AH for losing the weight—unless I am? But AITA for not telling her I was going to lose weight?

