Car Owners Can Fix Their Air Conditioning At AutoZone Instead Of Paying Big Money At A Dealership

In case you’re not hip to the lingo, DIY means “do it yourself,” and when it comes to car stuff, it can be really helpful to go this route so you don’t have to drop a ton of money at a dealership.

A TikTokker named Lesha posted a video and showed viewers how they can fix the air conditioning in their cars themselves instead of paying big bucks.

Lesha told viewers, “If your AC is blowing out hot air, don’t call the mechanic, baby, because you are the mechanic.”

The video showed the TikTokker go to an AutoZone store and she bought a can of B’laster R-134a Refrigerant Kit with Stop Leak and UV Dye. The item is listed on the store’s website for $34.99.

Lesha said the next step is to open the car’s hood and look for a nozzle that has an “L” on the cap.

She explained, “Here is one very close with an ‘H’ on it. Don’t use that one.”

Lesha demonstrated how the product works and said, “If you attach this nozzle and it does not say you’re low, you don’t need to do this. It might be another issue with your air conditioning.”

And, wouldn’t you know it, it worked!

Bravo!

@ithinkthatseesh ** Make sure the car is ON & the AC is on full blast while doing this! ALSO, be sure to actually get the right refrigerant for YOUR make / model! & Lastly, Try at your own risk. This worked perfectly for me but I accept no liabilities if this goes terribly wrong for you. Please do your own research 😭🫶🏾 The associates at the store may also help you put it in if you ask nicely 🥰 ** I was today years old when I learned about this. Summer is HERE! Repost for someone who may not know this trick! Also the PSI ended up being closer to 45 on the gage. #airconditioning #car #ac ♬ original sound – iesha | Content Creator

