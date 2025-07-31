Car Shopper Said She Got A Great Deal On A Cadillac By Buying A Loaner Vehicle. – ‘A lot of dealerships don’t necessarily post their loaner vehicle.’

Who’s ready for a hot car-buying tip?

Well, you’re in the right place!

A woman named Keyana took to TikTok to give folks some advice about buying cars that is probably new information to a lot of people.

Keyana told viewers, “Did you guys know that you can get a car highly discounted if you purchase a loaner vehicle from the dealership?. Well, that’s exactly what I did for my new vehicle. Those that don’t know, and this is the second time that I’ve done this for a car purchase, but you can get a car highly discounted if you go to the dealership and ask to see their loaner vehicle inventory.”

The TikTokker said she recently paid $8,000 less than the suggested retail price for a Cadillac because it was a loaner.

Keyana said that loaner cars are practically brand new and added, “A lot of dealerships don’t necessarily post their loaner vehicles, but if there is a specific car that you are interested in, when you go to the dealership, ask them about any loaner vehicles that they have for that make and model, or just ask in general, and they will present you with that information.”

Sounds like a good idea!

If you’re shopping for a car, this might be the way to go.

