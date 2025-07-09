Clueless Grocery Store Customer Got On Employee’s Nerves, So He Was Left Confused By The Customer’s Ignorance

As the saying goes…

Common sense ain’t that common!

And the guy in this story proves it.

Imagine working at a grocery store in a minimum wage position. Would you be annoyed at customers who didn’t seem to understand how a grocery store works but assumed that you knew a lot more about cooking than you really did?

Check out what happened in this story from Reddit.

All you can really do is shake your head at folks like this…

What happened to common sense? “I work in a grocery store and earlier today I was collecting baskets from the front to take back to the entrance and you have to go through part of the produce section to get there.

When I’m around 15 feet from the door, this guy who looked to be in his 40s or 50s walks in and immediately turns to the side and drops a handful of garbage into one of the stacks of baskets already by the door and then makes his way into the store. I have no problem being confrontational when I need to be but I don’t like it so I wasn’t gonna say anything but as I was picking up his trash I was like you know what, screw it, and I turned around to face the guy who was still pretty close to me and I go “hey sir, don’t throw your garbage here there’s a bin right there” and I point the the garbage bin which I kid you not is literally 2 steps to the side.

The customer didn’t expect to be confronted.

He looks taken aback and then starts nervously laughing and apologizing saying he didn’t see the bin. But I was too tired to engage any further so I just said okay and turned around to continue putting the baskets away. But like seriously even if you didn’t see the bin, why would you just dump your trash into the baskets? Not even two mins later when I was done, this guy was still there looking at some chayote squash and he sees me walking away and gets my attention to ask me something.

This guy was an oddball…

Guy: “I’ve never eaten this before how do you cook it?” Me: “I don’t know I’ve never had it either sorry” Guy: looking confused “oh what? You don’t know how to cook it?” Me: “No.” and then I start to walk away but as I am, I hear him turn to another customer and ask them. Like buddy… Google is free. USE IT.

Customers think he knows a lot more than he does.

People assuming me or one of my coworkers knows every little detail about different products happens a lot more often than you’d think and it baffles me every time they get this confused look on their face when I tell them I have no idea how to cook or use whatever they’re asking about. Obviously if I do happen to know then I tell them but that really doesn’t happen often.”

That customer sounds pretty clueless!

Some people are just plain CLUELESS.

