Customer Calls To Complete An Order, But There’s A Problem When The Customer Doesn’t Know Her Address

“I don’t know where I live” I work for an online company tree nursery that ships plants through the mail. Customers can make purchases online, but we also accept phone calls and create orders for them.

We also provide free shipping for orders that are $100 or more and are being delivered to an address near our warehouse.

But one customer, in particular, just didn’t quite understand why they needed an address.

This is a conversation I had with a customer one day: Me: Can I get your postal code, so that we can calculate shipping and tax fees? Customer: …My shipping is free.

Me: Your subtotal is over $100, so that is correct. But our system calculates shipping and tax fees the same way, and I need your postal code to get the total amount. Customer: But I don’t want to be charged for shipping

Me: Do you live in Manitoba? Customer: Yes. Me: Then, you qualify for free shipping. The system will recognize your subtotal and your address and not charge you any shipping fees. Does that make sense? Customer: Yes. Me: Okay then. So…postal code?

Customer: Uh, I live in Manitoba Me: I am aware. Do you know your postal code? Customer: It’s near Winnipeg.

Me: I still need your postal code. Customer: Can’t you find it from the town name?

Me: A city or a densely populated area can have multiple postal codes

Customer: I live on a farm outside of Winnipeg…on the southeast side. Me: That still doesn’t tell me much.

Customer: I don’t know where I live. I moved recently, and I don’t know the address yet. Me: When did you move?

Customer: Two years ago. That doesn’t sound very recent… Me: …You ordered from us last year, right? Were you living at the same address? Customer: I think so. Me: …Ok…Can you spell your last name?

I look up her customer file from our records and read out the shipping address I find there Me: Does that sound correct? Customer: I don’t know.

At this point, I really don’t see how this address could not be the customer’s, so I complete her order with that information. I honestly can’t understand how an adult who has been living in the address for at least 2 years and has placed a mail order at least once for the same company with said address can forget her postal code.

