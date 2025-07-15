Customer Demanded To See The Most Expensive Products, But After Seeing The Prices, She Quietly Asked For The Cheap Ones Instead

Some shoppers say price is no object until they see the price tag.

So, what would you do if a customer dismissed every affordable option you offered and demanded to see the most premium products money could buy? Would you try to reason with them? Or would you give them exactly what they asked for?

In today’s story, one retail employee opts for the latter, and it works like a charm. Here’s how it all played out.

Show me your best, most expensive product. When I was working in retail, the stuff we stocked was generally meant for everyday use. That means that they are not very highly priced, and the quality is also average. Not poor, mind you, but definitely not “Fortnum and Mason” kind of quality. Product for the masses–affordability is key. In comes this lady, who tells me about a problem she has. I recommended several solutions, which, like I said, are everyday brands that are affordable. “Hmm,” this lady wrinkles her nose, “why are you showing me all this cheap stuff? Show me the most expensive stuff you have. I only want the best stuff. Price really is no object.”

She said she wanted something expensive.

“Sure!” I grin, knowing this is the time I put all my store knowledge to good use. I led her behind the store. “Here, Madam, are all our premium products. We have this Premium Product, which works amazingly and has plenty of good reviews. It’s also simple and easy to use.

After learning the price, she got very quiet.

Unlike the Cheap Product and Mid Product that I showed you earlier, this one just needs to be used once or twice, and your problem will all clear up.” (Note: Premium Product is 5x the price of the Mid Product.)

“And over here, we have the Deluxe Product, which you’ll just need to use once! And look how easy it is to use…” (Deluxe Product is even more expensive than the Premium Product.) Now our dear customer has gone very, very quiet, and is starting to look a little uncomfortable.

Back to the other products they went.

“Wow,” she mutters under her breath but also in a voice loud enough for me to hear, “that’s expensive.” “Shall we return to looking at the Cheap and Mid Products?” I ask with a smile. “Yes, please,” she says, looking relieved. She became much more receptive to my suggestions after that. Well, I guess price was an object after all.

Yikes! She must not have expected the products to go that high.

Let’s see what Reddit readers think about what happened.

Well, this is a good way to look at it.

Interesting perspective.

For this person, it’s an expensive telescope.

This is absolutely ridiculous!

That must’ve been embarrassing.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.