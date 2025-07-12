Customer In A Craft Store Wants To Stack Coupons On Top Of The Current Sale, But When She’s Told She Can’t Do That, Another Customer Puts Her In Her Place

The customer isn’t always right, that is unless the customer works for a competitor!

What would you do if you saw a customer try to force a store employee to bend the rules and stack discounts on top of a current sale? Would you stay quiet and watch what happens, or would you get involved?

In today’s story, one customer shares what he witnesses when another customer puts an entitled customer in her place.

Let’s see how the drama unfolds.

“The competitor lets me do it!” “No, actually, we don’t.” The craft store chain was having its yearly sale on fabric, and the GF and I were in the store checking out what they had, to see what we could use for costuming. The sale is strictly by the yard, with no lesser amounts sold. You only need half a yard, that’s at full price. Also, no coupons usable on these sales. They’re not about to give you 20% off of prices which are already 50% off.

A customer wanted the store to bend the rules.

While we’re there, this woman decides that the store can violate policy. She needs exactly 4 and a quarter yards of this fabric, and 5 and a half yards of that fabric, and wants it all at sale prices. When the saleswoman tells her about the rules on the sale, the woman demands to see the manager. The manager tells her the exact same thing as the salesperson did, and the woman gets all huffy. Fine, she’ll take the fabric in 5 yards for this and 6 yards for that, but she wants to use her coupon that she got in the mail like six months ago (and are obviously expired).

Another customer spoke up.

When she’s told of the second rule, she gets huffy and tries the usual tactic of, “Well, your competitor lets me do that! And they always honor their coupons!” That’s when the woman next to me speaks up. “Actually, I’m a manager for that competitor, and I can assure you ma’am, we do not honor coupons during sales, nor do we accept expired coupons.” The uppity customer got beet-red in the face, and just took her cloth to the front to check out, without another word.

I love that the other customer put her in her place. It’s also interesting that a manager at a competitor was shopping in this store!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

