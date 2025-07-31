Customer Threw A Tantrum Over Tile Prices And Stormed Out, But Her Husband Came Back A Week Later To Buy Them

Not every shopper is looking for a deal. Sometimes, they’re just looking for a fight.

Imagine a customer mocking your products, trashing your store, and storming off, only for their partner to quietly return and buy exactly what they wanted. What would you think?

In today’s story, one tile store employee deals with this very situation and can’t help but laugh. Here’s what happened.

Why is this garbage so expensive? This was a while ago, but I thought I would share my first bad experience in retail. In high school, I worked summers at my aunt and Mom’s tile store. All the tiles were either hand-painted by my aunt or the mosaics/patterns were laid out by my mom. All of the base tiles were of very good quality, either coming from Italy or Mexico, and cost my mom and aunt a pretty penny. So you can imagine this was a more pricey place. We made a profit but not great money; we barely broke even on some projects.

A customer came in looking for a shower backdrop.

This lady in fancy clothes and her husband walked in, and she immediately started making joking comments about how my aunt’s hand-painted tiles were ugly. My aunt had a very distinct style, and I can understand how it wouldn’t be for everyone. She came up to me and asked how much would it cost to install a custom designed back drop for her shower. These are the questions I asked and her answers:

The only problem was that she didn’t know what she wanted.

What are the dimensions of the shower? – “I don’t know” What type of tile would you like? – “Tile?” What look/style are you going for? – “Umm” I ended up having to walk her through all of the options and show her everything.

When she received the estimate, it was too high, and she lost it.

When I wrote up her estimate, she got violently angry. She kept asking why this garbage cost so much. When I gave the normal spiel about the quality and the custom work, she got very upset and said she wanted to speak to management. So I called my uncle, and he listened to all of her complaining and tried to explain everything I had already said. When she said the stupidest thing I ever heard, “I could get my shower done from -insert big name hardware store- for less!” When my uncle called her out on her stupidity, she went fully off her rocker. Yelling at the top of her lungs, she was calling corporate on him, and he was going to lose his job.

Her husband eventually came back alone.

She stormed out the door and purposefully knocked over two display boards (valued at about $100 a piece, one of which was a hand-painted piece) on her way out. Her husband then snuck over from the corner he had been hiding in, grabbing her purse, which she had left in her rage, and the estimate sheet, muttering a quiet apology on his way out. The best part is that a week later, the husband came back alone and signed off on the estimate to be installed. And no, my uncle did not lose his job as the co-owner of the business.

Yikes! This customer sounds like an absolute nightmare.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

This reader experienced a similar customer.

The couple would get a bill from this reader.

Here are some great questions.

According to this person, the cheaper price would mean a loss of quality.

They should’ve charged extra!

