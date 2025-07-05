Customer’s Views Made Him Reject A Female Employee’s Assistance, So Her Teammate Used Malicious Compliance To Stand Up For Her And Prove Her Worth

People don’t always say what they mean, but sometimes their bias does the talking for them.

When one prejudiced customer insisted on being helped by a man, he got exactly what he asked for, just not how he expected.

Read on for the full story!

Customer wants a man to help him. OK. I worked in a mid-sized hardware store as a salesman. I had been working in the construction industry for 15 years, and at this store for at least 10 years. I knew almost everything about how to do home repair projects and what was needed to fix the problems.

But he wasn’t the only knowledgable employee there.

At this same time, we had a girl at the sales counter named Bonnie (not her real name, but it will do). She was also very knowledgeable and one of our best salespeople. We were both behind the counter one day. She was standing at the counter, and I was at a desk doing paperwork.

One day, a particularly rude customer came in and refused Bonnie’s help.

An older guy comes up to the counter, and Bonnie asked if she could help him. “No. I need a man that knows what he is doing to help me.”

Amused, Bonnie plays along.

Bonnie was TICKED. She turns to me and asks me to take over. Sure. No problem. Cue up my warped sense of humor. “Sir, what can I help you with?”

But he’s not going to let this rude customer off the hook.

He states the problem. I immediately turn around and restate the issue to Bonnie. She casually answers, and I turn back around and repeat exactly what Bonnie had just said. He asks another question, and I repeat the question to Bonnie, then repeat her answer to the customer.

He continues to repeat this process, much to both of their amusements.

Every question he asked me, I turned and asked Bonnie, then repeated her answer to him. Yes, I knew all the answers, but the guy was being a prick, so I decided to give him a little lesson. He wanted a man to help him. OK.

The customer ended up getting the help he needed one way or another.

Although he really deserved to be shown the door.

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this one.

This user applauds the employee for staying true to his sense of humor and doing right by his coworker.

Everyone wins here — even the rude customer!

This prejudice against women seems to be a common thread for men who come in to hardware stores.

It happens in plenty of other male-dominated fields too.

All of his answers came from the knowledgable woman he refused to acknowledge in the first place.

Oh how ironic!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.