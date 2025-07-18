Dad Wants To Bring His Girlfriend To The Family Father’s Day BBQ, But The Child Who Planned The Event Refuses To Let Her Attend

It can be hard to see some family traditions change.

If you were planning a big family event, would you be okay with family members bring plus ones they just recently started dating, or would you want to keep the event restricted to just immediate family members?

In today’s story, one person wants to keep the Father’s Day BBQ restricted to family members, but the guest of honor, the actual father at the Father’s Day BBQ, isn’t happy with this decision.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my dad I don’t want him to bring his new girlfriend to our family barbecue? I planned a big family barbecue for Father’s Day. My dad recently started dating someone new, and while I’m happy he’s happy, I didn’t want her to come to this particular event. My reasoning: this barbecue is kind of a tradition where my siblings and I get some time with Dad cause he’s always at work. Plus my stepmom passed away about a year back so it feels sensitive.

His dad wanted to bring his girlfriend.

I told Dad I’d prefer if he didn’t bring his girlfriend just to keep the atmosphere familiar. He got upset and said that she’s part of the family now. We argued for a bit but in the end he didn’t bring her to the barbecue.

The siblings are split.

My siblings are divided some think I’m too harsh, others agree it’s okay to keep some traditions special. Dad said if I keep this up, he might skip other events altogether. So… AITA for asking Dad not to bring his new girlfriend to our Father’s Day barbecue?

Considering she’s his NEW girlfriend, let’s see how long this relationship lates before she starts coming to family events!

How did Reddit reacted to this story?

This person points out how quickly the dad started dating after his wife died.

It’s okay to want a day that feels “normal.”

This person calls the dad “immature.”

The new girlfriend is NOT family.

But this person points out the whole point of the celebration.

It was family only, and she’s not family.

