Dance Recital Staff Complained About A Parent’s Camera Gear, So He Outwitted The Rules And Kept Shooting Anyway

Rules about “professional photography” are often vague, leaving ample room for bias and guesswork.

One proud parent had no intention of breaking any rules at his daughter’s recital, but when a staff member made an uninformed call, what followed was a quiet checkmate that shut the staff up for good.

No Professional Photography This weekend at my 4-year-old’s dance recital, I was told by event staff that professional photography wasn’t allowed inside the theater — all because I pulled out my Z8 and Tamron 35-150. I had specifically chosen a seat on the aisle out of the way and just wanted something better than my iPhone.

I asked the staff member what made it “pro.” They had no idea — just said the photographer hired by the dance studio had complained. I called him over and asked, “Is it the lens or the body that makes my setup professional?” He said it was the body.

I then asked, “For future reference, would a less capable body be acceptable?” He nodded yes. Without saying another word, I pulled out my Zf, swapped the lens, and kept shooting.

The guy was clearly ticked and walked off. My wife, with perfect comedic timing, said: “Check and mate.” If looks could kill.

“Professional” usually indicates that you’re being paid.

