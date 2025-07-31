Downstairs Neighbors Were Grieving a Loss, So When He Told His Girlfriend To Wait On The Vacuuming, She Threw A Fit And Started An Argument

Respecting your neighbors can sometimes mean putting your own routines on hold.

So when their downstairs neighbors experienced a family tragedy, one couple upstairs couldn’t agree on whether to continue with their cleaning or stay silent out of respect.

AITA for stopping my girlfriend from vacuuming when our downstairs neighbor’s mom just died? We live in a house that’s divided into two floors. My landlord and his girlfriend live on the first floor, and my girlfriend and I live on the second. Today, my landlord messaged me to say that his girlfriend’s mother had passed away, and that if we heard loud crying, we should try to be understanding.

I told him it was no problem, offered my condolences, and plan to bring them flowers tomorrow to show my respects. Here’s the problem: her family is there, all gathered together.

My girlfriend, who bought a new vacuum today, thinks it’s a good idea to vacuum our apartment (which she does daily). I told her that out of respect, she shouldn’t do it. I offered to do it tomorrow after work, but I didn’t think it was right to do it today. We argued a lot because she said it didn’t matter, that it would only take 10 minutes. We kept arguing to the point where I took the vacuum into the bathroom. We don’t have good sound insulation between the floors, so it would be quite loud. AITA?

What did Reddit have to say?

