Driver Who Parked His Car Illegally Hit A Woman’s Car, So She Came Up With An Idea For Petty And Messy Revenge

Some people can be so rude when it comes to parking their cars.

If someone who was illegally parked hit your car, what would you do? Would you let it go, track them down to get their insurance to pay for the repairs, or get revenge on your own terms?

This woman was leaving work when she realized that her car had been badly hit, so she decided she wasn’t letting it slide.

She made sure to deliver petty and messy revenge.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Don’t hit my car I worked at a hospital pharmacy in a very busy neighborhood in Chicago. I was parked legally being the first car behind the sign that said “No Parking” and with the arrow pointing away from my car.

This woman noticed that her car was badly hit.

My sister lived in the neighborhood, and after work, we hung out. It was dark by the time I got to my car, and the jerk who illegally parked in front of me backed into my car and hit it so hard my dome light went on!

So, she put a note on the car and literally trashed it with garbage.

It was the 80’s. I went to work, took a tube of Vaseline (it’s not water soluble), and got some garbage from the break room. I wrote a note along the lines of them learning how to park. I put it under the windshield wiper and squirted Vaseline all over their windshield. Then poured banana peels, hard boiled egg shells, and other garbage all over it and left. I was a crazy witch.

That’s some messy revenge!

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

LOL. This user shares a personal experience.

Here’s a good point from this person.

This person finds the revenge idea creative.

Finally, people want to see the photo.

If you park like trash, expect your vehicle to be trashed.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.