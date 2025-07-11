Employees Were Forced To Get A Bobblehead Doll Instead Of A Bonus At Their Job, So They Ordered The Most Expensive One Available

How would you feel if instead of getting a bonus at work, your boss gave you a bobblehead doll?

Yikes…that’s not good…

But that’s what’s going on here in a story from Reddit’s Malicious Compliance page!

Keep reading and check out what went down…

Force me to to get a bobblehead figure as a bonus instead of money, you got it…. “I used to work for a small online retail company, ultimately there for about 10 years. At the point where I had been there for about 6, the owners decided they wanted to start rewarding the employees that had been with them for two years or more with….. Custom bobblehead figures of us employees.

Wow…

The company they found to do these let you upload pictures of yourself, choose outfits, theme or whatever. Fully customized, and not cheap. Average cost per bobblehead was about $100-$150 USD. I was a little incensed that for all the time people had put in, and hard work on growing the company, that the owners felt it was more appropriate to get some goofy bobbleheads for us instead of a bonus check. Considering how much they were willing to shell out for these custom bobbleheads, just cutting checks to us should have been a very real possibility.

No, thanks…

They sent out the forms for us to all pick out which bobblehead designs we wanted to choose. While others went along with it, I simply did not fill out the form and return. This caught the attention of one of the owners who reminded me they wanted the form filled out so they could place the order.

I told them that I really didn’t want a bobblehead, and honestly, would rather just have a hundred bucks. The owner refused and said I had to choose a bobblehead, no choice, I was going to get one. Here comes the malicious compliance.

If you say so…

I found the most expensive design for bobblehead that I could choose, which was to have me put in a standing style wheelchair. When all was said and done, my particular bobblehead cost just shy of $250. Force me to choose a custom bobblehead? Fine, I’ll go with the most expensive one. They never said a thing. About 4 years later they would terminate me to find someone to do the same job for significantly loss. I smashed the madness out of that bobblehead after I took it home.”

It doesn’t sound like a great place to work.

Giving your employees bobblehead dolls instead of bonuses is just WEIRD.

