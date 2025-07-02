Expecting Couple Can’t Agree On A Baby Name, And Now The Birth Certificate Might Be A Battleground

She loves timeless names. He’s pitching fantasy assassins.

With their due date approaching fast, one soon-to-be mom is digging in her heels—and tensions are running high.

Read on for the story.

AITA for being unwilling to compromise on a baby name? I (31 F) am expecting my first child (gender unknown) with my husband (32 M). We have been discussing (arguing about) a name for the last 8 months and now I’m afraid there is going to be a tug of war at the hospital over the birth certificate. Stylistically we want very different things. I like “classic” names. To give a few examples for a boy’s name: Martin, Silas, Calvin. My husband prefers more unique names–he suggested both Artemis and Entrari from his favorite work of fiction.

Those are vastly different genres.

I don’t want to name our child after a fictional assassin and he doesn’t want to name his child after “an old man.” Combining one “old man” name with one “unique name/fictional refernce” seems to create a really wierd sounding combination and we are both arguing over the first name anyway. I would love for this to be a “one no two yes” situation and for both of us to be happy with the child’s name, but he hates every single name I suggest and I really don’t care for any of his suggestions. I do feel as though I should have a little more influence over the name, if only because he automatically gets the child’s last name, no questions asked.

Hmmm…

I told him that the child could have whatever name he picked out, on the condition that they get my maiden last name and he refused. (I don’t actually expect them to have my last name. I was just trying to express that I understand how important the last name is and I would accept his first name suggestion if I had the privilege of automatically assuming the last name).

Sneaky.

I am getting less and less excited about the arrival of the child, because it is surrounded by disagreement after disagreement. I feel like I’m not getting to name the child something that means a lot to me, names that I have had in my notes app since I was in high school. He said that he doesn’t want to sigh (out of distaste) every time he has to call out this child’s name. AITA for really sticking to my guns when it comes to the child’s name? Does anyone have any suggestions for compromise?

Naming a baby should feel like a milestone, not a standoff, right?

This person says NTA, but Hubby needs…help.

This person reminds us that this is a BABY…

And this person gives more context into the name the husband likes.

Some names are classic for a reason—and so are fair compromises.

It doesn’t have to be such a fight, though.

