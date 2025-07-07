Family is Fighting Over A Beloved Musical Heirloom, But The Person In Control Of It Doesn’t Know Who Should Get To Keep It

It’s a terrible thing having to sort through the belongings of a passed family member.

It causes all sorts of arguments.

If you were in charge of deciding who gets what after a grandparent’s passing, and if your siblings were fighting over a specific heirloom, how would you decide who gets to keep it?

That’s the question the older sibling in today’s story is pondering. Let’s read all the details.

AITA If I keep my grandpa’s family heirloom? I have 2 younger siblings. After our mom passed away they both cut contact with our grandma, later on down the line they cut contact with each other because one attacked the other. Needless to say their relationship is not a good one.

And then came the passing itself.

Recently our grandma passed away and I was named the primary beneficiary within her will. I have everything within her house (unless the will says the item goes to someone else) under my discretion.

And the heirloom in question:

Before our grandpa passed he loved music, he often played in festivals. The item is very old and iconic to all of us. Both of my siblings want that item, I stepped back because I wanna avoid a war between them. The item is currently within my possession because they are not allowed within the house without my permission. They are both trying to appeal to me so they can have the item.

Now, they’re drowning in advice:

One of my friends said that I should keep the item and lend it out to them as needed. Another of my friends said that I should host a draw with their names. I am feeling very pressured to give up the item, but I really love it. What would be the best way to solve this without starting a family war. I am willing to give up the item, but if I give it to one sibling and not the other, I’m a jerk.

That’s a tough situation to be in. Let’s see if the comments on Reddit offer some advice.

Some said to put the onus on the siblings:

Others said if you’re gonna keep it, really keep it.

Some said no reason to even consider other options.

To be very blunt:

Seems to me like you’re in a lose/lose situation.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.