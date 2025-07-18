Family Members Took Advantage Of Using Their Streaming Passwords To Watch Shows, So They Cut All Of Them Off

People are so greedy when it comes to taking advantage of other folks’ streaming passwords.

You can say that again!

And the Reddit user is OVER IT.

Did they overreact or are they justified in their actions?

Read on to get all the details below…

AITA for not sharing my streaming passwords with my family anymore? “I used to share all my streaming service accounts with my immediate family parents, brother and sister. It was no big deal at first. I was the only one with paid subscriptions and figured, why not? We all live in different places and it made me happy to help.

Things have changed…

But over time, it became ridiculous. Every time I logged into Netflix, someone was already watching. Shows I was halfway through would suddenly be marked as “watched.” My “continue watching” was a mess. I even caught my mom’s friend using my Disney+ because she had given my login to her friend “just for one movie night.” The last straw was when I couldn’t watch the finale of a show I love because the account was maxed out with streams.

Come on, people!

I messaged the family group chat and asked who was watching. My dad literally said don’t know, might be your uncle he has the login now too. I snapped. I changed all the passwords, kicked everyone out of every app and didn’t say anything. A few days later the texts and calls started. “Why can’t I get into HBO?” “Did you cancel Netflix?” I told them I was done sharing and they should get their own accounts.

These people…

My mom said I was being selfish. My sister said I was “gatekeeping fun.” My dad said, “you act like we’re strangers, not family.” But I pay for all these services out of my own pocket none of them have ever offered to chip in. I also feel like they disrespected me by sharing my logins without asking. AITA for cutting them off?”

Here’s what readers had to say about this story.

This person has been there.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual said they’re NTA.

This person spoke up.

And one individual had a lot to say.

No more Netflix for these greedy folks!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.