Feeling The Heat? Air Conditioning Is Pricey, But This Expert Says Turning It On And Off Causes The Highest Bill.

Temperatures are soaring this summer, but before you rush over to mess with your thermostat, check out this young man’s revelation.

“How old were you when you realized that turning the A/C on and off is what causes the high electricity bill?,” TikToker @mountaindrewsky asks.

“… Not keeping it on 65 (farenheit) or whatever you like sleeping at or having your house at.”

There are other issues with messing the frequent on and off.

“It actually takes life off of your HVAC system in your house,” he explains.

That’s even more costly. “I found that out today. 23 years old.”

You’re never too young to learn how to save money!

If you have want to reduce your bill, simply set the A/C for a higher temperature and it won’t come back on until then, as long as it won’t affect anyone’s health.

“Keep it on all summer and your electricity bill is going to be lower.”

Watch his full video.

Here is what people are saying.

There’s always going to be a hero…

If he’s the one paying the bill, oh well.

A conspiracy theorist. I’m shocked.

LOL that probably doesn’t help.

Yay solar!

Don’t sweat it. Set it and forget it.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.