Girl Heartbroken Over A Breakup Reveals She Was The Cheater, And Loses A Friend’s Sympathy In The Process

sad girl looking at her phone

Reddit/Unsplash

Most people agree, cheating is not cool.

In this story, a girl who got dumped seems to get it twisted, though.

Let’s see what’s up.

AITA for telling my friend to stop crying over her breakup when she cheated first?

So, my friend (F27) has been going on about her breakup with this guy she was seeing for a few months.

She’s been crying non-stop, calling him every name under the sun, and saying how he’s the worst.

Breakups can be rough. Does he deserve the insults?

I asked her what happened, and she admitted she cheated on him. I told her, “Well, you’re not exactly a saint either.”

She got all defensive, saying she was “just trying to find herself” or some nonsense.

Hm. Sounds like she also found someone else?

I told her maybe she should try finding some self-respect first. Now she’s not talking to me.

AITA for telling her to stop playing the victim when she’s the one who messed up?

OP is calling it like it is, but does that equal AH status?

Let’s check the comments.

This person says, truth hurts.

Screenshot 2025 06 16 at 9.41.39 PM Girl Heartbroken Over A Breakup Reveals She Was The Cheater, And Loses A Friends Sympathy In The Process

Here’s another vote for dropping truth bombs.

Screenshot 2025 06 16 at 9.42.57 PM Girl Heartbroken Over A Breakup Reveals She Was The Cheater, And Loses A Friends Sympathy In The Process

Someone else says, glass houses much?

Screenshot 2025 06 16 at 9.42.33 PM Girl Heartbroken Over A Breakup Reveals She Was The Cheater, And Loses A Friends Sympathy In The Process

Another poster is like, wow bold but not beautiful.

Screenshot 2025 06 16 at 9.42.14 PM Girl Heartbroken Over A Breakup Reveals She Was The Cheater, And Loses A Friends Sympathy In The Process

This person says, kaboom, mind blown.

Screenshot 2025 06 16 at 9.41.51 PM Girl Heartbroken Over A Breakup Reveals She Was The Cheater, And Loses A Friends Sympathy In The Process

This breakup could lead to a friend breakup.

And it really might.

