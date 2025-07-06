Girl Heartbroken Over A Breakup Reveals She Was The Cheater, And Loses A Friend’s Sympathy In The Process

Most people agree, cheating is not cool.

AITA for telling my friend to stop crying over her breakup when she cheated first? So, my friend (F27) has been going on about her breakup with this guy she was seeing for a few months. She’s been crying non-stop, calling him every name under the sun, and saying how he’s the worst.

I asked her what happened, and she admitted she cheated on him. I told her, “Well, you’re not exactly a saint either.” She got all defensive, saying she was “just trying to find herself” or some nonsense.

I told her maybe she should try finding some self-respect first. Now she’s not talking to me. AITA for telling her to stop playing the victim when she’s the one who messed up?

