Office Chairs Can Cause Saggy Glutes. Here’s How To Avoid It.

Have you heard about “office chair butt?” Despite the silly name, it is a real thing.

The Cleveland Clinic defines it as “a popular term that medical pros refer to as atrophy of your gluteal muscle group.”

In other words, you sit a lot and your butt gets saggy.

What to do? Well, TikTok user @dan.paulaa isn’t taking this risk sitting down.

“Just found out about the office chair butt…” reads the caption.

“And I refuse to be a victim.”

Look at her go!

Many encouraged her.

Others found the situation pretty funny.

But she’s definitely getting an early start!

Ma’am…this is a Wendy’s.

Good for her!

Exercise is pretty much never a bad idea.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.