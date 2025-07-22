July 22, 2025 at 2:48 am

Office Chairs Can Cause Saggy Glutes. Here’s How To Avoid It.

by Ben Auxier

Dan Paulaa working out at her desk

TikTok/dan.paulaa

Have you heard about “office chair butt?” Despite the silly name, it is a real thing.

The Cleveland Clinic defines it as “a popular term that medical pros refer to as atrophy of your gluteal muscle group.”

In other words, you sit a lot and your butt gets saggy.

What to do? Well, TikTok user @dan.paulaa isn’t taking this risk sitting down.

Dan Paulaa working out at her desk

TikTok/dan.paulaa

“Just found out about the office chair butt…” reads the caption.

Dan Paulaa working out at her desk

TikTok/dan.paulaa

“And I refuse to be a victim.”

Dan Paulaa working out at her desk

TikTok/dan.paulaa

Look at her go!

@dan.paulaa

I wil not fail my glutes #gymtok #fitness

♬ EoO – Bad Bunny

Many encouraged her.

Others found the situation pretty funny.

But she’s definitely getting an early start!

Ma’am…this is a Wendy’s.

Good for her!

Exercise is pretty much never a bad idea.

