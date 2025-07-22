Office Chairs Can Cause Saggy Glutes. Here’s How To Avoid It.
by Ben Auxier
Have you heard about “office chair butt?” Despite the silly name, it is a real thing.
The Cleveland Clinic defines it as “a popular term that medical pros refer to as atrophy of your gluteal muscle group.”
In other words, you sit a lot and your butt gets saggy.
What to do? Well, TikTok user @dan.paulaa isn’t taking this risk sitting down.
“Just found out about the office chair butt…” reads the caption.
“And I refuse to be a victim.”
Look at her go!
@dan.paulaa
I wil not fail my glutes #gymtok #fitness
Many encouraged her.
Others found the situation pretty funny.
But she’s definitely getting an early start!
Ma’am…this is a Wendy’s.
Good for her!
Exercise is pretty much never a bad idea.
