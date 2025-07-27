Guy Couldn’t Stand The Tone-Deaf Woman Screaming At The Concert, So He Suggested “Maybe A Muzzle Next Time”

I’ve been performing in various capacities for most of my life, and one of my biggest pet peeves is that people forget when they’re at a live show, they’re no longer at home.

Yes you paid to be here, yes you deserve to have a good time, but everyone else ALSO paid to be here, and they deserve the same.

The moment your enjoyment starts to interfere with someone else’s, you’re being inconsiderate at best.

But how to handle it? Let’s see what this guy did.

AITA Woman screeching all night during Post Malone concert and I told her to knock it off. Attended Post Malone’s Big *** Tour concert at T-mobile arena in Seattle last night. Woman behind us thought she needed to stand and sing along to every song. Problem was she is tone deaf and can’t sing a lick. She was basically screaming/yelling during every song. She did seem to know the words to all the songs so I give her credit for that.

But tell us how you really feel.

I’m sure she’s a top notch shower singer but tonight was definitely not her night. It was extremely painful and she was ruining the experience for all within shouting distance. I finally turned around and explained to her that while I appreciated her enthusiastic effort to sing along, I actually paid to listen to Jelly roll and Posty sing, not her. Maybe she could just sing along in her head?

As you can imagine, that went over great.

Well…as you can imagine, she didn’t appreciate my constructive criticism and proceeded to lose her mind. I was informed that she spent over $500 on her tickets, was a single mother of three, and deserved to do whatever she wanted because tonight was her night. So I dropped the hammer and told her that she was 100% tone deaf, her voice was awful and she needed to accept the fact that she just can’t sing. While yelling the words in a monotone voice might be exhilarating and empowering, it was pure torture for the rest of us.

It got brutal.

I suggested that I really didn’t want to ruin her fun, yet she needs to be considerate of others. Maybe a muzzle next time? She could still enjoy the thrilling rush of belting out every song word for word, and save her neighbors the unrelenting agony? I know concerts are supposed to be to be a time to let your hair down and get a little rowdy, but this was just too much. I don’t know, was I being a Karen? (even though I’m a dude) Should I have just kept my mouth shut and endured in silence? Give me the truth. AITA?

She did pay for the ticket. She can do whatever she wants, but it’s nice to be considerate of others.

Check out what the comments had to say on Reddit:

Come on dude, a muzzle?

Should you just be expected to deal with this?

Or is it a matter of time and place?

Just have a little self-awareness.

