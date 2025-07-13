He Can’t Stand His Brother’s Girlfriend Because She’s Rude And Has Cheated On Him, But Now He Genuinely Feels Bad About Avoiding Him

Just because you used to be close with your sibling, that doesn’t mean you always will be. Things change. People change.

AITA for distancing myself from my brother? My brother has been seeing his girlfriend for about a year and a half. I strongly dislike her. We live together in the USA, but she is here all the time. In the short time they’ve been together she has already cheated on him.

She doesn’t work, just spends his money. She argues with me every chance she gets. I’ve also been approached by people who told me she talks about me behind my back. She is disrespectful to other family members, and there was also another event I won’t get into but think bad mental health outburst and you’ll get the jist. So I’m not talking to my brother. It’s been a few days but our relationship slowly tarnished in the previous months. We used to talk and hang out everyday, now I can’t even tell you the last time we hung out.

He’s very hung up on this girl and the thought of her ever being my sister-in-law or mom to my nieces and nephews makes me sick. I’m also sick of being disrespected where I live and I don’t have the option to go anywhere else. AITA for deciding to just fully ignore the both of them going forward?

