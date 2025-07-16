He Has Never Been Close To His Stepmother, But Now That She’s Ill His Half-Sister Is Making A Big Deal About His New Tattoo

Isn’t it insane when people think it is okay to comment on personal choices?

AITA for ignoring my half sister because she complains that my tattoo only represents my mom and not hers? I (22m) lost my mom when I was 5. My parents had a complicated relationship and I believe my dad was with his present wife before my mom died. If not he moved on very fast because my half sister (16f) was born less than a year after my mom died. I was 6.

My relationship with my half sister’s mom was never a close one. I resented her and my dad for making things move so fast. And I resented her attempts to parent me. Mostly times where she challenged me on why I denied she was my mom too. Or when she put a limit on how many photos of mom I could have in my room at any one time.

She accused me of keeping them to hurt her which wasn’t true but she felt hurt seeing them and realizing I kept them close.

Dad and I drifted apart entirely. He knew how I felt and didn’t want to face it and I was still so mad at him for turning my world upside down after mom’s death had already done it. My half sister and I had a decent relationship despite all that. We were never super close but we were okay.

When I was 16 my half sister’s mom was diagnosed with a pretty awful neurological disease. A terminal one. She’s declined a lot over the years. I’ve tried to be supportive of my half sister but I know she has some resentment toward me because I have not helped care for her mom and once I moved out I cut ties with my dad and her mom but kept in touch with her.

Last year I got a tattoo. I’d always wanted one that honored mom so I got an owlbear because I remember my mom being wise and loving. Her name’s also included along with a small heart.

My half sister has seen it on social media a little. On my page and the tattoo artist’s page. When she first saw the fully healed tattoo she asked me about it and asked why I just had my mom and not both mine and hers. She told me her mom raised me longer than my mom did and her mom was dying. I explained that my relationship with her mom wasn’t a good one and she was never my mom. My half sister didn’t like my answer and she pushed against it repeatedly and brought it up repeatedly.

It reached the stage last month where I was tired of the fight and so close to telling her I really don’t care about her mom’s feelings or what’s going on with her. I knew given everything that would be too far so I started to ignore her. She refused to drop it and ignored my boundaries and attempts to change the subject. When she realized I was ignoring her she started calling me names and asking how I can be such a loveless person. AITA?

