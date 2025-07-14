He Helped His Friend All Year, But When He Asked For Help She Said “I Don’t Owe You Anything”

Friendships built on one-sided effort rarely end well.

What would you do if a friend constantly leaned on you for help, but then refused to return the favor the one time you asked? Would you let it go? Or would you call them out for taking advantage?

In the following story, one student finds himself in this exact scenario and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my friend off after she didn’t help me when I was sick because she “didn’t owe me anything” So I’ve been talking to a girl and helping her with work because she was always pretty nice to me, and I caught feelings. She told me she’d “always return of favour” and called me one of her close friends and said she cared about me. Everyone was telling me she was manipulating me because I’m a lot better academically, but she’d keep telling me we were close and texting me all the time. I wasn’t sure if this was heading anywhere romantically, but she seemed like a good friend at least.

It turns out, she decided not to do it.

She skips school pretty frequently, and every time she does, she texts me asking what she missed, and I’d tell her. I’ve been pretty sick, so this last week I texted her for once, asking about what I missed because there’s a test this week. I texted her Monday, and she completely ignored me until yesterday. She apologized and said she’d go to school and tell me what I missed because she wants to help me before the test. She got back to me this morning, saying she didn’t go because she “got to school, and realized there was no point, so she decided to study at home.”

He confronted her, and she kind of lost it.

I told her that was kind of rude because she could have told me that, so I wasn’t waiting for her to text me. She said she “doesn’t care” and that she “doesn’t owe me anything.” She said it’s not that deep and I’m overreacting, so maybe I shouldn’t have told her off and called her rude, but like seriously the one time I actually need her to help me she doesn’t because there’s “no point” after all the times she’s texted me asking about what she’s missed. I’m really debating blocking her right now and maybe telling her off again, but maybe she’s right and it’s not that deep, and she doesn’t need to tell me. AITA?

