He Only Talked About Himself And Assumed She Was A Cashier, So She Didn’t Tell Him She Was A Software Engineer And In The Same League

A lot of people who talk a lot are usually talking about themselves and about knowledge they want to bestow on other people.

It’s even a tactic some people use to try to get a romantic partner. Check out how this woman taught him not to be so arrogant.

AITA for telling a guy what I do for work and letting him pay for my drinks during the whole evening? My friend “Grace” invited me to a board game bar to play and have drinks with her, her boyfriend and one of their friend’s “Nick.” We went to get drinks in pairs, Grace going with her boyfriend, meanwhile Nick and I stayed at the table and vice versa. So Nick and I had plenty of time to talk just the two of us.

He was very into himself.

Nick started the night by telling about his recent career change, he decided to quit his previous job, go to a coding bootcamp and he got a job as a developer one or two months ago. He was very proud of himself and his new salary and told me this multiple times. He never asked me what I do for work, but talked about his new job quite a lot, occasionally saying “Sorry, you don’t understand that, haha.” During the entire evening, I never told him I has been working as a software engineer for the past 4 years because he never asked and honestly, I found it a bit entertaining. When it came to the drinks, he invited me to every single one. “Don’t worry about it, it’s not a problem with my developer salary.” I told him multiple times he doesn’t have to pay for me, but he insisted. At the end of the night, when we were saying our goodbyes, he took out his phone to send me a friend request on Facebook. My job is listed in my profile, so that was when he realized that I’m software engineer. He asked me if it’s true that I’m a software engineer and I answered yes.

This is where it gets awkward. For him.

He asked me why I haven’t told him, why did I let him believe I was a cashier like Grace used to be (?? I never implied that), and why did I let him pay for everything when I probably earn more than him. I told him that he never once asked and it was his fault he assumed. He could have simply asked me about my job, but he only wanted to brag about his. If he wants me to, I can pay him back for the drinks. This guy was a angry and said I made a fool out of him. I think he did that, not me. But now Grace and her boyfriend are on his side too, saying that it would’ve cost me nothing to tell him early in the evening and I only kept it for myself for my own entertainment. Well, I did find it entertaining, but I don’t really feel like I did anything wrong. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

Exactly. It’s prejudice.

It backfired because he underestimates women.

That must be so hard. I can only imagine how frustrating it must be.

Yes. Sure, why not date a narcissist. LOL.

No logic at all. What a weirdo.

I hope the drinks were yummy.

