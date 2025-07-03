Employee Saw A Customer Yelling At His Mom While She Was Shopping, So He Kicked Him Out Of The Store

When a customer gets irate and starts yelling at an employee it is bad. But when they start yelling at another customer thinking it is an employee, it is even worse.

She doesn’t work here, but I do. For background, I used to be a supervisor for a local grocery chain and worked random shifts every day. At this particular time each department had a different uniform color but we were changing uniforms so everyone would be wearing the same thing. While waiting for the new uniforms, the employees were allowed to wear regular shirts or polo shirts but they had to consist of the colors white, dark grey, navy blue, or Robin egg blue and have no writing on them. Pants had to be Khaki or Black. We also had very distinct name badges that were rather large with our name, the company name, and position title. To stand out, managers and supervisors wore red.

On this particular day I had pulled a double shift working from 10pm until 2pm the next day. When I was done I was going to do some grocery shopping then head home to crash. My mom decided to come and start on the groceries for me so it wouldn’t take too long to finish. At the time she had just had both knees replaced and needed to use an electric cart to get around while she was still healing. On this particular day she was wearing a blue jean jacket over a white shirt. I had already gotten off work (name badge in my pocket) and was grabbing something from a different aisle when I heard this guy start screaming at someone. I was curious and went to go see what was going on. I found this middle aged man screaming at my mother to the point that she was in tears. Immediately I got between him and her and ask what the problem was.

To paraphrase his rant and remove all the expletives: “This lazy worker is rolling around in a cart meant for elderly customers and should be ashamed. She needs to get her fat butt out of the cart and do her job properly or be fired. Where is the manager?!” I will admit, I don’t get along with her most days but in this instance I went protective mode over her. I pointed to the walker attached to the front of her cart. “Sir, this CUSTOMER is obviously in need of this cart for a medical reason. She doesn’t work here, but I do.” I had taken my badge out of my pocket and put it back on my shirt in front of him so he could see my position title. “And I am going to have to ask you to leave. I will not have you in my store harassing customers as you see fit. Leave your alcohol and go.”

Now, I had a reputation at my work as being calm and collected, but when my buttons were pushed too far…. well let’s just say I have squared up with unruly customers who were threatening my staff before. Our undercover security guys had been standing by and must have noticed that I was ready to knock the guy out. They moved in quickly to escort the guy out of the store and made sure he left the parking lot before I did. Did I get reprimanded? Yes I did. For what? Not consulting the manager on duty and kicking out a customer while I was off the clock. Was it worth it? Oh yeah it was.

I don’t understand how some people can yell at a stranger like this, and for no reason. It’s a good thing that this guy (and security) were around as this customer sounds dangerous.

