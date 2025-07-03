He Told His Family He Was Permanently Moving Abroad, But After He Posted About It Online, His Family Got Upset And Claimed He Never Told Them

How annoying is it when families completely ignore you?

AITA for posting about my international move on Facebook when I thought I’d already told my family about it months ago? I’m Canadian but have been living in South Korea with my wife and kids for the past 10 years. Earlier this year, I went back to Canada on my own for a few months to test the waters for a permanent move. While I was there, I interviewed for and was offered a job to start once I move back, and I enrolled my kids in school.

During my visit, I had several conversations with my family—my dad, my stepmom, and my sister—about the fact that I was probably moving back in July. I was open about it and made sure they knew it was very likely to happen. My dad even knew the exact day we bought our plane tickets. After the tickets were booked, I made a Facebook post announcing the move.

Since then, my sister and stepmom have basically ghosted me. I found out from my dad that they’re upset because they “found out through Facebook” and feel I should have phoned them personally to tell them the final decision. Honestly, I didn’t think it was a surprise. I thought I’d already made my intentions clear back in February. I’m not particularly close to my stepmom or sister, and when I first told them I was planning the move, they weren’t exactly excited or supportive.

I didn’t mean to hurt anyone—I’m just not great with social cues, and I genuinely didn’t realize this would come across as insensitive. So… AITA for not personally calling my family to say, “Hey, I’m officially moving,” and just posting it on Facebook instead?

Why can’t the family just be supportive of his decision?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

