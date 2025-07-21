He Told His Girlfriend She Needed To Know Her Place In His Life, And Now She’s Thinking About Leaving Him

It’s funny how fast things can unravel when someone shows you exactly where you stand.

Imagine being in a happy relationship, until one day your boyfriend randomly tells you you’ll never come first, and you need to know your place.

Would you understand and brush it off?

Or would you start questioning everything?

In today’s story, one woman did exactly that, and now she’s wondering if walking away is the right move.

Here’s what happened.

AITAH for wanting to break up with him for “being a good dad”? Me (30F) and Kyle (32M) had been in what I thought was a good relationship for 3 years. He has children, and for their privacy, I won’t say anything about them. He does have an ex-wife around our age and she’s alright. We aren’t friends but we get along and she trusted me enough to ask me to do things if they couldn’t. We were going to move in together but obviously not anymore.

Upon reading the text, she felt some sort of way.

It was Father’s Day that this happened. He spent his day with his kids and I spent mine with my dad. Kyle texted me that he will always put his kids before me. OK? Totally unprompted. I was confused. My Dad asked me if anything happened and I’m like not that I know? It was weird and I didn’t reply because yeah I know? You should? I’m still confused.

She tried to have a talk with him, but he wasn’t interested.

We talk about it like the next day and he just said I needed to know. I’m like yeah but did I DO anything? Did one of the kids say anything? Like help me correct my behavior. Like why did you say that when it’s to be expected? I know he’s a good dad that puts his kids first it’s why I wanted to have my own with him. He kept saying that I just need to know my place in his life, need to know the hierarchy. It was really weird and there’s been no resolution.

Now, she’s not sure how to feel.

Now when I try to talk about that he gets angry and says I’m being petty or jealous and I always knew the deal. It feels weird to say it but it almost felt hurtful. Like some type of passive aggressive move and he just wanted to start a fight or put me down. If I’ve never done anything and have been respectful why say that? I know I don’t come first in his life and it never bothered me until he decided I needed to know that from his own mouth? I’m rethinking the relationship and just removing myself from it. AITA?

Wow! That does sound very hurtful.

Let’s see what Reddit readers have to say about it.

According to this reader, she can get out now.

Here’s someone who views his behavior as problematic.

For this person, it was a power move on his part.

This reader would give him a chance to explain before calling it quits.

It sounds like he’s trying to push her away with words, so she should give him what he wants and move on with her life.

He’s showing her who he is, for sure.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.