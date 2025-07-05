Boyfriend Told His Girlfriend To Spend Fewer Nights At His Place, But She Accused Him Of Pushing Her Away And He Started Second Guessing Everything

Relationships can feel great until it starts to feel like you’ve lost your personal space.

Imagine dating someone you truly care about, but slowly realizing you’ve gone from occasional sleepovers to having an unofficial roommate.

Would you just keep going with the flow?

Or would you ask for some space?

In the following article, one young man finds himself in this very predicament with his girlfriend.

Here’s what he did.

AITAH for asking my girlfriend to stay at her own place more so I can have some space? I (27m) have been dating my gf (26f) for almost a year. She doesn’t live with me officially, but lately she’s been staying over like 5–6 nights a week. It kinda just happened slowly, and now it feels like she’s always here. I do care about her, but I also really need alone time to relax — play games, scroll stuff, just be by myself. Lately, I feel like I can’t do that at all.

He tried to talk to her about it, but she took it the wrong way.

I brought it up and said maybe she could stay at her place a few more nights, like 2–3 nights at mine instead. She got pretty upset and said I was pushing her away or acting like she was not wanted. Now she’s being distant, and I’m second-guessing if I was being selfish or if it’s fair to want space in a relationship. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like her feelings were hurt, but it’s easy to see his side of this, too.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer.

It may be time for both of them to rethink the entire relationship and take a break for a while.

