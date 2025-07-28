He Tried To Automate One Of His Chores, But His Fiancée Said He Should Pick Up The Slack And Not Just Get A Robot To Do His Work

Look say what you will about A.I. but I think we’ve all dreamt about having a robot to do all our chores.

AITA for buying a roomba? My fiancée (25f) and I (27m) are engaged and recently started living together. We both work full time and when we moved in, we split chores pretty evenly. Like we each do dishes, laundry, trash, vacuuming, etc.

One of the ones I was in charge of was vacuuming. I honestly got tired of doing it every couple days, so I saved up and bought a $250 roomba. It works great.

Floors have never looked better. It runs every other day on a timer, I empty the bin, clean the brushes, the whole thing. The point is: the vacuuming still gets done, and honestly better than when I was doing it manually. But now she’s upset because I’m “not actually doing” the chore anymore.

She says since I don’t personally vacuum anymore, I should take on one of her chores. I told her that’s not fair. The chore is still getting done. I’m not just ignoring it. I found a smarter way to do it. She said it’s about the effort and how she’s still doing all her chores by hand and I’m not putting in the same amount of work.

I get that I guess, but to me it feels like I’m being punished for solving a problem. Like if I hired a cleaner or made her do it, I’d get it. But I didn’t. I just bought a robot vacuum. So now we’re in this weird argument where she thinks I should return it and actually vacuum or do something else, and I think that makes no sense.

And now I’m kind of refusing to do more than what we agreed on, which is starting to make me feel bad. Is this actually unfair? Do I owe her a chore because I made one of mine easier? AITA?

